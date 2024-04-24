Billie Eilish opens up about understanding her love interest in women

  • by Web Desk
  • April 24, 2024
Billie Eilish opens up about understanding her love interest in women
Billie Eilish divulged bits from accepting her bisexuality

Billie Eilish has gotten candid about coming to terms with her bisexuality.

She was able to pick apart her feelings for girls while working on a track called Lunch, which is listed on her upcoming 2024 album, Hit Me Hard and Soft.

Speaking to Rolling Stone for a cover story interview, the singer said, “That song was actually part of what helped me become who I am, to be real.”

“I wrote some of it before even doing anything with a girl, and then wrote the rest after,” she confessed.

The track in particular is based on Billie Eilish’s crush on a fellow woman snowballing into something much enormous, so that getting intimate with her compares to “devouring a meal.”

Diving into this big time mind wrap, the artist expressed, “I’ve been in love with girls for my whole life, but I just didn’t understand... until last year. I realized, I wanted my face in a v***na.”

So far, she has publicly only been in a relationship with men.

Her last boyfriend was The Neighbourhood’s vocalist, Jesse Rutherford. The two broke up in May 2023, but remain “good friends.”

