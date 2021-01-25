Justin Bieber looks back at arrest in 2014 Web Desk | January 25, 2021 Justin Bieber shared thoughts on 2014 arrest

On Saturday, Justin Bieber took to Instagram and penned a detailed note as he reflected on 2014 DUI arrest. He also shared picture of himself in handcuffs.

The 26-year-old’s caption read as “7 years ago today I was arrested, not my finest hour. Not proud of where I was at in my life. I was hurting, unhappy, confused, angry, mislead, misunderstood and angry at god.. I also wore too much leather for someone in Miami”.





“All this to say God has brought me a long way. From then til now I do realize something.. God was as close to me then as he is right now. My encouragement to you is to ‘let your past be a reminder of how far god has brought you,” he continued.

“Don’t allow shame to ruin your “today” let the forgiveness of Jesus take over and watch your life blossom into all that God has designed you to be. LOVE YOU GUYS WITH MY WHOLE HEART” he concluded.

In 2014, the singer was arrested for racing Lamborghini under influence.