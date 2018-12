سونم کپور کی فلم کی کہانی خواجہ سرا نے لکھی

View this post on Instagram

(Trailer link in bio) Yay! I started writing this film 26 months back. So, you might say it was 2 years in the making. But I would say it was several decades in the making. #EkLadkiKoDekhaTohAisaLaga #ELKDTAL Directed by: @shellychopradhar Produced by: Vinod Chopra Films and @foxstarhindi Cinematography: Himman Dhamija and Rangarajan Ramabadran Editing: Ashish Suryavanshi Music: @rochakkohli Lyrics: @ghuggss Story Inspired from - 'A Damsel in Distress' by P. G. Wodehouse #LetLoveBe @anilskapoor @rajkummar_rao @iamjuhichawla @sonamkapoor