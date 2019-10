شمعون عباسی کی فلم ’درج‘ پر پابندی

View this post on Instagram

Shaam films.' "#DURJ the casket," based on true events about the heinous crime of cannibalism occurred in Pakistan and various parts of the world in the past , is shaping up to be a big hit despite being one of the darkest mainstream movies to hit screens in years #DURJ is surely going to revive the cinemas entertainment Releasing 10th October #UAE|#OMAN|#KUWAIT|#BHARAIN|#QATAR 11th October 2019 #USA #UK #CANADA #NORWAY #DENMARK 18th October PAKISTAN #pakistanifilms #2019releases #upcomingpakistanifilms #Shaamfilms #bluntdigital #Shamoonabbasi #zashkofilms #distributionclub #abaassociates #Greenchilli