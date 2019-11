میرا بھائی میرا حقیقی ہیرو ہے، مہوش حیات

View this post on Instagram

@danish_hayat I smile because you’re my brother and I laugh because there is nothing you can do about it. You are one of my true heroes. Steady and sensible where I am impulsive and emotional. Thank you for being there for me through all life's ups and downs. I could not have possibly achieved half of what I have done without you by my side and your undying support in everything I do. I’ve been blessed to have you in my life.. You’re my pal, my buddy, my rock and my best friend too. I know how fiercely protective you are of your little sister. Your amazing sense of humour, your wit, intelligence and talent never fails to amaze me. ️ Just a warning .. Danish can be very nice but like the Hulk, mess with him and you'll find that he can turn into a Big Green Monster ..! lol.. A very happy birthday to you .. May you have a thousand more (Ameen) Love you to infinity !!! SWIPE TO SEE SOME OF OUR MEMORABLE MOMENTS TOGETHER ! #DanishHayat #MehwishHayat #siblinglove #thebestbrotherintheworld #mashaAllah