ماہرہ خان کے بیٹے نے ماں سے کیا پوچھ لیا؟

Azlan asked me - ‘Mama, do you know what an extraordinary moment is ?’ I told him to tell me what he thought it was. He said ‘Any moment that you want to relive is an extraordinary moment!’ I shut my eyes and thought of all the moments I want to relive...there were so so many. While reading this post try doing the same. Makes you realise how blessed we all are. Here is to extraordinary moments