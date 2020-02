حُسنِ جہاں نے میری زندگی بدل دی، کبریٰ خان

View this post on Instagram

Husn e Jahan.. “ I Didn’t act Husn e Jahan.. I lived her”. Every actor atleast once in their life comes across a character.. a script.. that changes their life. Husn e Jahan.. you’re that moment of impact for me. You taught me strength.. how to take a leap of faith.. resilience... Patience.. selflessness and You will always be a huge part of me. This may sound like a speech but the love received and the lessons learnt is worth so much more than any award could for me. So thank you @sanashahnawaz for fighting for me.. ️@haseeb_hasanofficial, let’s face it I couldn’t do it with you - for putting up with me and going against all odds. @khanahsanofficial Taha.. for being just the amazing self @umeraahmed.official... you are excellence.. every word.. Pierced through my heart. @pehlaajofficial.. My Momin for being the best son I could’ve asked for ️. Mera Qalb.. oh you did so much you’d never know. And last but most Definitely not the least.. Glory be to you O Supreme one, you certainly are the best of the planners.. Thank You for The pain.. the journey.. the stumbles.. the falls.. then holding my hand. #AlifBusHarfNahiYehZarfHaiKamalKa _____________________________________________________________ooo! @mubsherbhatti! For turning Kubra into Husn e Jahan everyday!