پاکستانی ڈیزائنر بین الاقوامی ایوارڈ کیلئے منتخب

View this post on Instagram

I am honoured and privileged to be selected as one of the six finalists from all over the world for Lexus Design Award 2020. Thank you Lexus International for giving me the opportunity to attend a mentorship program in NYC. Can’t thank Allah enough for giving me a chance to follow my dream and represent my country on a global platform. I hope to work hard for Milan Design Week and display my work there! #lexusdesignaward