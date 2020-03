فارغ وقت میں ماہرہ کیا کرتی ہیں؟

View this post on Instagram

When I was in college I brought a few things with me from back home, one of them was a DVD of Aangan Terha. Every Sunday (if I wasn’t working) or whenever I found time I would take out my tub of ice cream, sit on my dirty couch and watch it! It gave me so much joy. Ufff. The comfort, the laughs.. the feeling of just being home. Please watch it or rewatch it.. it’s one of the best shows Pakistan has produced. Saleem Nasir, Bushra Apa and Shakil Sb.. kyaaaa baat hai inn sab ki! Written by the genius Anwar Maqsood. Xx