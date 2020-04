سنیتا مارشل نے اپنے خاص لمحات کی تصاویر شیئر کردیں

View this post on Instagram

Yes, it is my birthday and on this day, I would like to share a few pictures, so here we go Rewind: Back when I was in my diapers celebrating 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th and 6th birthday...... now fast forward a bit, my teens with bushy eyebrows and moochain......Onwards to my college life and when I started giving auditions for ads and working at the airports duty free shop at the same time. And to my surprise got my first ad , for sun silk (May 2000). Then onwards to photo shoots followed by ramp shows and acting and then there was no looking back..... pictures number 5 @hasanahmedofficial met this handsome hunk and the love of my life in 2003 .....Got married in 2008 and gave birth to two beautiful kids #Raakin (2011) and #Zaynah (2013). It’s 2020 when the whole world is under lockdown due to coronavirus pandemic. Praying for everyone’s safety and well-being. And hoping to celebrate many more birthdays with my loved ones ️