کوروناوائرس، عدنان صدیقی نے حفاظتی لباس تیار کرلیا

I just wanted to take a moment to thank all the people - health professionals as well as others - who are devoting their time, energy and resources in the fight against #Coronavirus. Asim Jofa, for example, is a designer who has really stepped up in this difficult time. He has had top-quality hazmat suits made for doctors in Karachi. I want to thank him for his vision and his generosity. It’s moments like these that truly test one’s character. Our national character is being tested but we are all being tested in ways small and big. It’s an ongoing struggle. I know everyone is fighting their own battles and I salute all of you for your resilience. So: stay indoors, stay safe, and stay in touch online :). . . . . care@asimjofa.com #asimjofacares #Ificandoitsocanyou #Fightback #hazmatsuit #selfquarantine #isolation #doctors #nurse #paramedics #stayhome #staysafe #covid19 #coronavirus #pandemic #socialdistancing