ہارون قرنطینہ میں ٹیکنالوجی کا استعمال کس طرح کررہے ہیں؟

How you doin'? I'm having plenty of video calls in the age of covid19. Both for work and catching up with friends and family. To keep things ticking along at Unicorn Black, my animation and production company, I'm using Zoom for daily meetings and numerous remote collaboration tools such as Slack, Convo, GDrive, Shotgun software etc. When it comes to my music, in the past I had a one way connection with fans. Broadcasting music videos or interviews on TV. Even in concerts I was up on stage and removed from direct interaction. But with these live instagram sessions not only am I able to share mini acoustic intimate performances but also have videos calls directly with fans of my music. I'm loving it. How are you using technology in the age of Coronavirus ? Lots of netflix and social media ? Or are you able to use it to be productive as well?