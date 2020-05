سونیا حسین نے صبح کی دھوپ کے فوائد بتادیے

View this post on Instagram

Pandemic or not, do not forget to sunbathe every morning!! Although There is no evidence that sunshine can kill the highly contagious virus. However, The WORLD HEALTH ORGANISATION @who agrees that enjoying the sun in the morning and before sundown has many positive effects in a time of self-quarantine as . It increases blood circulation Helps you to detox Gives you vitamin D that helps you sleep better reduces stress makes your bones stronger boosts the auto-immune system. #sonyahussyn #covid19 #selfquarantine #who