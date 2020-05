حدیقہ کیانی کی آواز میں سورۂ رحمٰن کی خوبصورت تلاوت

View this post on Instagram

I was a child when I first learned this Surah from Qari Khushi Mohammad and the gift of learning how to properly recite some of the most beautiful and important words is something I value till today. Remember that we must always connect to Allah, remind ourselves of the blessings he has bestowed upon us and be grateful for every day. The complete recitation is on my YouTube channel and I promise that I will do more. Stay blessed.