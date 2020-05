آغا علی نے اپنے نکاح کی پسندیدہ تصویر شیئر کردی

View this post on Instagram

This one is surely one of my favourites from our Nikah and I will soon share the rest of the pictures as well .. Jinho nay dua di unka Bohat Shukriya , jo nahi de paye .. meri unkay liye dua hai kay Allah unko dua denay ki taufeeq dain . Thank you @hinaaltaf for your love and the fantasticism you’ve brought into my life.. I promise that I will try my best to be the best Husband ever ️ ... #SayMashaAllah #AaghaAli #HinaAltaf #hinaagha #JustMarried