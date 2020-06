کورونا کے دور میں واحد اچھی خبر شادی کی ہے:شائستہ لودھی

View this post on Instagram

Quarantine Weddings are the only good news we are hearing in these covid19 times. We need moments of joy now more than ever, and great that these couples don’t let a pandemic get in the way of true love. They are lifting people up by giving them something happy to focus on, and a reminder that life does move forward and good things can happen. #QuarantineWedding #quarantinelife #quarantinemarriage #SadafKanwal #ShahrozSabzwari #SaminaAhmed #ManzarSehbai #HinaAltaf #AghaAli #NimraKhan #FaryalMehmood #DaniyalRaheal