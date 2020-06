سیاہ فام، فلسطینیوں اور کشمیریوں پر ڈھائے جانیوالے مظالم ہولناک ہیں، نیلم منیر

View this post on Instagram

Yes ! Black lives matter... For us muslims, Most importantly!! All lives matter.The QURAN advocates equality between all and says that the only good deeds may raise the status of one human over another. The atrocities beings committed on Blacks, Palestinians and Kashmiris are just horrendous... my heart bleeds when I see that big and most powerful countries openly and shamelessly commit crimes against humanity. There cruelty will end In-shaa-Allah.. May Allah protect us all. Aameen