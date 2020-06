شوبز سے وابستگی کے دوران سب سے مشکل کام کیا ہے؟

View this post on Instagram

I have learnt this, within these 3/4years of my career that the most difficult thing to pull off in this industry is to satisfy our society, according to how they want us to look like or what they want us to wear, what they want us to sing or what they want us to say! Whereas i thought it is a free country, where men and women both have been given the right to follow their heart and live their own life. I started my career, with this great amazing show and team of mazaakraat! Guns in my head.. i guess i was 20/21 at that time. I was still completing my Bachelors! Now when i look back at all those times, it reminds me of how young and simple we all begin from and how ALLAH keeps blessing us with his gracious acts upon us. Still to this day, when a 13 or a 15year old kid comes up to me for a picture or an autograph... im never thinking about how i am looking in the picture or else. BUT i cant help tearing up about how ALLAH has flipped my life for me! “Maa ki Dua phir Maa ki dua he hoti ha or beshak zarur kabool hoti ha.”