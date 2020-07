حجاب کے بغیر بھی میں مسلمان ہی رہوں گی: جینیفر گراؤٹ

View this post on Instagram

So, I know I’m probably going to get a lot of unfollows, bad comments, and hate messages for this post. But I have made peace with that, Alhamdoulillah. As I mentioned in my last one, I had to take a break from social media for the sake of my own sanity. One of the reasons social media weighs down on me so hard is because I feel that I am constantly trying to live up to the unrealistic expectations of the community, and this has, on more than one occasion, led to me losing myself entirely. I have been Muslim now for over 7 years, Alhamdoulillah. And yes, even though I am sharing a picture of myself without my headscarf, I am still Muslim. I do believe that covering is “fard,” an obligation, so I am certainly not trying to discourage any woman from wearing it. But at the same time, it crushes my being every day to try to present myself as something I’m not, just because people are expecting me to be a role model, because I have a nice voice when I recite the Quran. I understand that my platform is a both a blessing and a responsibility. I understand that Allah has blessed me with so much, including the ability to recite, and this is an honor that shouldn’t be taken lightly. But I also feel the need to let my audience know and understand that the ability to recite does not define me... I have many other interests, for example I love to sing and write poetry, I love language, sports, dancing... I could treat this platform purely as my business, and stay in the box which I’ve let myself get trapped in. But that’s not my reality; I am also an artist, a whole multi-faceted person, and this is the medium through which I am able to express myself and communicate, always with a purpose iA. I love you all and do not want to offend anyone; I remain Muslim to my core. You may see me some days as you would like to see me. Other days you may see me as something you did not expect. I am very much imperfect, may Allah forgive us all. I’ll end with two things: 1. Please don’t define people by how they appear, whether good or bad; you do not really know them. 2. Remember that the words of the Quran transcend whoever is reciting it. I am merely a vessel, nothing more.