عدنان صدیقی اپنے بچپن کو یاد کرنے لگے

View this post on Instagram

Having this album again with me is like visiting my childhood lane again! Found so many old pictures and cherished them. Let me share one of the stories of my dad with you all. Papa used to talk a lot about India, as my parents migrated from India UP to Pakistan. I would often tell him; “Aap apni zindagi ka zyaada hissa Pakistan main bita chukey hain, toh aap India ko kyun itna yaad kartey hain? His reply was; “Jis jagah pe aap ka bachpan guzra hota hai woh jagah nahi bhulai jaati, aur mera bachpan India main guzra hai.” And he added on, that people from Pakistan who have now migrated to India, I’m sure would also remember parts of Pakistan they spent their childhood in and would talk about it to their children the way I do with you all. It made sense to me when I started reminiscing about my childhood while crossing the old house we lived in- Defence phase 1, Sunset Boulevard, Karachi. All the memories flush back in my mind- Ammi planting palm trees, me counting the red government buses (17-A) go by from the terrace, the lilac colour walls of the room I shared with my sisters, the round staircase, the grills on the terrace and garden area, papaya tree in the backyard in front of the kitchen, playing hide and seek with my siblings in the garden... and so many more fond memories. Here’s some nostalgia from the old house. 1- baby me in Lahore, Zaman Park. 2- I was very fond of dressing up as a cowboy as a kid, so my father got this outfit for me from London which I’m wearing in picture. 3- Also seen standing with my younger sister Ayesha, who’s now a mother of 3 amazing kids. The pictures have been taken by my eldest sister. 4- Posing with my cousins, where I resemble Zayd sahib lot. 5- Eid outfit- clearly remember I didn’t like what I was made to wear. 6- Oh, and apparently I got a certificate at school too. Convent of Jesus and Mary School. . . . . #adnansiddiqui #actor #childhood #memories #pakistan #lahore #karachi #nostalgia #oldhouse #siblings #school #eid #outfit #live #life #pictures #instaphotos #cousins #london #buses #lilac #palmtrees #papaya #hidenseek #India #up #photography #father #son #conversation