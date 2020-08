ماہرہ کا زندگی کی سانسوں سے متعلق معنی خیز پیغام

View this post on Instagram

Never fully understood what it meant when I was told or heard ‘be mindful of your breath’. I think I get it, maybe. It is when you truly understand that every single time you take a breath, you are alive. Alive. With every single inhale, alive. With every single exhale, alive. Imagine being aware of every second of being alive. Acknowledging it. Ufff we’d love/live so differently, we’d treat each other with care, we’d use our words carefully.. we’d honor each breath, we’d honor life. P.S I’m really still working on practicing this all the time x