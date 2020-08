دانش تیمور مداحوں کے شکرگزار

View this post on Instagram

Shakal sey ghunda lagta hon, par hon shareef admi. Although Sultan Durani died tonight, He will always remain alive in my heart. Sultan, from the start of my Deewangi journey, has been very close to my heart. I am immensely thankful to the Genius brains behind this project: @abdullah.kadwani , and @asadaqureshi , for trusting me with this character. @mariekhan1 for her hard work and support throughout and Younus shafi for perfectly managing everything for me and making the whole process smooth. @zaishahmed , for identifying my strengths and nurturing it and allowing Sultan’s character to be perfectly portrayed on the screen through my acting. @sadia_writer for writing the serial so brilliantly. @thesahiralibagga_official for composing and singing the melodious and soulfull sound track of DEEWANGI. And what an amazing co-star I had on my side; @hiba_bukhariofficial so talented and professional, and a great actress. And my bro, forever, @aliabbasofficial, who has always been a lucky charm for me, in all my projects. I am very grateful, to all the cast members, the whole team, and lastly the fans, for loving and hating the character. The drama could have not touched the level of success it did without all you guys. I am forever grateful to the viewers. Your love has proven that " Sultan Shakal se Ghunda lagta tha par tha shareef Admi". Khuda Hafiz Apka Sultan.