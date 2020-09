امریکی یوٹیوبر 17 سال کی عمر میں چل بسا

View this post on Instagram

I watch this and smile (then bawl my eyes out). Ethan flew all the way to New Jersey to spend my birthday with me...night one we tried to tase someone together and caused a classic ethan and Ava scene. Having a long distance bestie is difficult...there were times I wouldn’t leave my house because I was on FaceTime with him for the entire day talking about our futures, our dreams our goals, dumb shit, boys, Money, fame everything. There were a solid 4 months when Ethan was the only human I had conversations with, I was struggling and isolating myself and he got me out of it. He was there always. Ethans my only friend who was a REAL friend to me and got this dumb internet bullshit we both do. He introduced me to so many influential people, he helped blow skinny legend anthem up, he wanted to see me do well. He always said if I was winning he was winning to. I credit all my success to Ethan Peters. He told everyone he met how much he loved me and I appreciate those people for messaging me today. I have never had someone defend me (risk their own career and reputation to defend me) like Ethan has. He had my back and I’ll have his forever. Ethan Made mistakes but they were so small. He was a teenager struggling with drug addiction- drugs make you act so out of character. He was the most caring and smart person Iv ever met. His online persona was not a good representation of the best friend I had. Ethan Saved me so many times. I wish I could’ve saved him. I will forever regret not intervening harder. I will never forgive myself for it. But I ask all of you to smack drugs out of your friends hands. Buy them test kits. Force them to get help even if they say no. I never want any of you to feel what I feel right now. I lost someone I can never replace and I don’t know if I’ll ever bounce back from this. I really don’t.