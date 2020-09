بچوں کی مُسکراہٹ میرا بہترین علاج ہے، نادیہ جمیل

View this post on Instagram

My motivation, my heart. Every day is a day closer to going back to where I belong, to the one thing I know how to do. They accept me as I am. No judgements. If they get love from the heart, they give love, from the heart. And they deserve it! More than anyone in the world, they deserve it. My destiny lies in this room, with these children . No disease, no distance can keep me from it. The memory of their laughter has been the strongest treatment, the best cure. No cancer is strong enough to withstand the love in their smiles. “I find hope in the darkest of days, and focus in the brightest. I do not judge the universe.” Dalai Lama #hope #journeytowellness #laughter