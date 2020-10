فیروز خان کا والدہ کیلئے محبت بھرا پیغام

View this post on Instagram

- i feel like I have come back home today after being long lost ... I wanna take a moment and appreciate this woman next to me for literally holding me building me putting my pieces together time to time ... If this ONE woman wasn’t next to me beside me behind me. I would’ve been no where today ... I love you so much maa that words can never be enough. ️ I hope and pray I can always make you proud and never ever let you down. Thank you for who you are may you always shine diamond. @sofyamalik #MASHALLAH #ALLHUMDULLILAH #HOLDTHEMTIGHT #PROTECTTHEM #QUEEN.