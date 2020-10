سنجے دت کے مرض میں کافی بہتری آئی ہے، اہلخانہ

View this post on Instagram

@duttsanjay Today at Salon Hakim’s Aalim after getting a haircut done with all the necessary precautions Instructed by the government and the experts. #SanjayDutt #AalimHakim #Rockstar #SalonHakimsAalim #TeamHA #SafetyFirst #Fighter #Precautions #Hygiene #SocialDistancing #NewNorms #TeamHakimsAalim #SalonLife #Viral #Trending #MovieLife #actorslife #14thoctober2020 @duttsanjay @aalimhakim