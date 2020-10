راحت فتح کا دعائیہ کلام ریلیز ہوتے ہی مقبول

View this post on Instagram

. . took something as tiny as a virus to thrown the entire world into an unfathomable chaos, to tell man how inconsequential his existence is, and also the stark reality that he can never conquer Nature or escape Allah’s wrath. Why I say this? Because this has been my biggest takeaway from these last extraordinary months, and I know that a lot of you concede to it as well. This time also taught me to value humanity, and never take anything for granted. This DUA came about from these life altering lessons which beseech us to #giveback to the world because nothing that we have belongs to us. It’s only Allah’s graces that make us rich. . . #watoizzomantasha #giveback @officialrfakworld @imranashrafawan @amarkhanlove @mohammedehteshamuddin @sajalaly @akhtarhasnainofficial @theshezymalik @theartnoir @mastermoltyfoam @maria_mahesar @maliharehman1 Thank you Salman bhai for helping me make Khan Sahab part of this Dua.