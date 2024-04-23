Rwanda bill: UK passes bill to deport asylum seekers

  • by Web Desk
  • April 23, 2024
Rwanda bill: UK passes bill to deport asylum seekers
Rishi Sunak promises to start deporting immigrants to Rwanda within weeks 

UK’s Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s Rwanda bill will become law after the peers have decided that they would no longer oppose it, following hours of debate on Monday.

According to Sky News, the new bill seeks to deport asylum seekers arriving in the UK via boats to Rwanda.

However, the House of Lords, peers, have been pushing back against this controversial legislation and trying to make changes to the bill for weeks.

After rounds of so-called ‘ping-pong’ (debates), finally, on April 22, both houses, MPs and peers agreed to the plan.

Home Secretary James Cleverly has announced that the Rwanda bill will become law ‘within days. ‘

Moreover, Rishi Sunak promised that the first flight to Rwanda would take off in ‘10 to 12 weeks.’

He assured, “No ifs, no buts. These flights are going to Rwanda.”

Meanwhile, a spokesperson of Freedom for Torture, Amnesty International and Liberty, said, “We all deserve the chance to live a safe life and to seek protection when we need it most. This shameful Bill trashes the constitution and international law whilst putting torture survivors and other refugees at risk of an unsafe future in Rwanda.”

The Rwanda bill was first presented by Boris Johnson two years ago, but it faced raft criticism from opposition, charities and even some government officials.

Even the Supreme Court of the UK also ruled the plan unlawful in November 2023.

World News

Humza Yousaf set to resign from premiership of Scotland

Humza Yousaf set to resign from premiership of Scotland
Amazon worker rescues stowaway cat accidentally shipped in returned package

Amazon worker rescues stowaway cat accidentally shipped in returned package
World Centre Kitchen to resume aid work in Gaza after workers' killing

World Centre Kitchen to resume aid work in Gaza after workers' killing
Titanic artifacts sell for record prices at auction in England

Titanic artifacts sell for record prices at auction in England
Elon Musk visits china to discuss Tesla's self-driving technology plans

Elon Musk visits china to discuss Tesla's self-driving technology plans
Russia destroys 17 Ukrainian drones in defense operation

Russia destroys 17 Ukrainian drones in defense operation
Anti-Israel protests take over White House correspondents’ dinner

Anti-Israel protests take over White House correspondents’ dinner
Philippines schools’ switch to remote learning after extreme heat

Philippines schools’ switch to remote learning after extreme heat
UK plans to develop hypersonic missiles by 2030

UK plans to develop hypersonic missiles by 2030
Elon Musk slams Facebook co-founder over his allegations against Tesla

Elon Musk slams Facebook co-founder over his allegations against Tesla
US investigates Indian spice brands following Hong Kong sales halt

US investigates Indian spice brands following Hong Kong sales halt
Pakistan grapples with internet disruptions as sea-cable damage

Pakistan grapples with internet disruptions as sea-cable damage

Popular News

Amazon worker rescues stowaway cat accidentally shipped in returned package

Amazon worker rescues stowaway cat accidentally shipped in returned package
Taylor Swift finds ‘Tortured Poets Department’ success ‘overwhelming’

Taylor Swift finds ‘Tortured Poets Department’ success ‘overwhelming’
Kate Middleton sister Pippa Middleton to get royal title soon

Kate Middleton sister Pippa Middleton to get royal title soon
Titanic artifacts sell for record prices at auction in England

Titanic artifacts sell for record prices at auction in England