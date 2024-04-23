Rwanda bill: UK passes bill to deport asylum seekers

UK’s Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s Rwanda bill will become law after the peers have decided that they would no longer oppose it, following hours of debate on Monday.
According to Sky News, the new bill seeks to deport asylum seekers arriving in the UK via boats to Rwanda.
However, the House of Lords, peers, have been pushing back against this controversial legislation and trying to make changes to the bill for weeks.
After rounds of so-called ‘ping-pong’ (debates), finally, on April 22, both houses, MPs and peers agreed to the plan.
Home Secretary James Cleverly has announced that the Rwanda bill will become law ‘within days. ‘
Moreover, Rishi Sunak promised that the first flight to Rwanda would take off in ‘10 to 12 weeks.’
He assured, “No ifs, no buts. These flights are going to Rwanda.”
Meanwhile, a spokesperson of Freedom for Torture, Amnesty International and Liberty, said, “We all deserve the chance to live a safe life and to seek protection when we need it most. This shameful Bill trashes the constitution and international law whilst putting torture survivors and other refugees at risk of an unsafe future in Rwanda.”
The Rwanda bill was first presented by Boris Johnson two years ago, but it faced raft criticism from opposition, charities and even some government officials.
Even the Supreme Court of the UK also ruled the plan unlawful in November 2023.