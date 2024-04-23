North Korea warns enemies through first ever ‘nuclear drill’

  • April 23, 2024
North Korea held its first-ever ‘nuclear drills’ to simulate a nuclear counterattack against enemies.

According to The Korea Herald, the state official media on Tuesday, April 23, announced that the first nuclear drills of the country under the guidance of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un took place on Monday.

As per the reports, these drills are the first demonstration of the ‘nuclear trigger,’ central nuclear weapons management and control of North Korea.

The media also provide the details of the drill, stating that the drill includes “Practical training to master the process of conducting a nuclear counterattack when the highest level of nuclear crisis alert is declared and firing of rocket launchers capable of delivering tactical nuclear warheads.”

According to South Korea’s joint Chief of staff, North Korea fired several short-range ballistic missiles towards the sea between the Korean Peninsula and Japan from Pyongyang.

The state media also informed that Kim was ‘satisfied with the successful execution of the drills.’

Moreover, state media warned that drills were “A clear warning to our enemies.”

The main reason behind these counterattack drills is South Korea's and US joint exercises that are ‘constant military provocations by hostile powers that seek to crush us (North Korea) through force,’ alleged the North Korean state media.

