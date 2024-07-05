Alia Bhatt reveals title of upcoming YRF spy film in captivating teaser: Watch

Alia Bhatt teased her fans by dropping the spine-chilling teaser of her and Sharvari Wagh's upcoming spy thriller movie, Alpha.
Taking to her Instagram account on Friday, the Heart Of Stone star announced the title and also dropped the teaser of her highly anticipated film with Yash Raj Films.
In a shared teaser, the graphics played along with Alia’s voiceover in which she explains the meaning of Alpha.
She can be heard saying, “The first letter of the Greek alphabet… and the motto of our program… The first. The fastest. The strongest. Every city is like a jungle. The one who will rule that jungle is… Alpha.”
The Greek alphabet appeared in the backdrop when the movie's title appeared at the end of the teaser.
Alia dropped the teaser along with the caption, “It’s the time of the ALPHA… Girls!”
The movie is directed by Shiv Rawail, who is known for his Netflix series The Railway Men.
Soon after, the Gangubai Khathiawadi starlet shared the teaser the fans flooded the comment section to express their excitement.
One fan wrote, ”I'm counting down the days until Alpha releases, it's going to be a wild ride!”
Another noted, “Omg damn excited to see this.”
Prior to this, Alia Bhatt starred as the antagonistic hacker Keya Dhawan in the American spy thriller Heart of Stone.