Varun Dhawan's next 'Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai' goes on floors

  • July 10, 2024
Varun Dhawan is gearing up to return to his comic avatar in his fourth collaboration with dad David Dhawan, and the film has already gone on floors with its title finalised.

After Pinkvilla reported that the father-son duo is set to return to the big screen, after previously having worked on Main Tera Hero, Judwaa 2, and Coolie No. 1, the outlet confirmed that talks are underway for another comic flick from them.

That’s not all, the film’s title has also been finalised, following the finalisation of its primary cast; according to Pinkvilla, the film will be titled Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai.

Previously, the outlet reported that the David Dhawan directorial will star Mrunal Thakur and Sreeleela as its female leads, with Varun Dhawan alongside them. Reports also suggest that comic stalwarts are expected to come together alongside Mrunal, Varun, and Sreeleela.

A source close to the production was quoted saying: “It’s a quirky title in sync with the world that David Dhawan is looking to create with Varun Dhawan, Mrunal Thakur, and Sreeleela.”

“It’s a fun family entertainer with the love triangle of the trio at the centre. David Dhawan has cracked a concept that’s fresh and original, and is confident to recreate the magic of comedies on the big screen again,” the insider added.

“Varun is shooting today with Maniesh Paul and Kubbra Sait. The entire ensemble will be coming together as the journey progresses,” the source concluded, suggesting that the film has already gone on floors.

It is pertinent to mention that Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai is expected to release on October 5, 2025, under Ramesh Taurani’s TIP Entertainment banner.

Bollywood News

Alia Bhatt reflects on her ‘meticulous’ nature
Alia Bhatt reveals title of upcoming YRF spy film in captivating teaser: Watch
Natasa Stankovic brings plotwist to Hardik Pandya divorce rumours
Hina Khan’s mom gets emotional with her bold decision amid cancer battle
Kareena Kapoor gets nostalgic on her debut 'Refugee' anniversary
Mrunal Thakur reflects on her ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ cameo
Fans root for Shraddha Kapoor’s ‘Stree 2’: ‘100cr,+ loading’
Kareena Kapoor cherishes ‘laughter, dancing’ on Karisma Kapoor’s 50th birthday
Kangana Ranaut starrer ‘Emergency’ slated to release on…
Will Salman Khan or Saif Ali Khan lead 'Race 4'?
Karan Johar shares his feedback about Kartik Aryan starrer 'Chandu Champion'
Sonakshi Sinha, Riteish Deshmukh starrer ‘Kakuda’ to release on…