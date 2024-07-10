Bollywood

Deepika Padukone, Prabhas starrer 'Kalki 2898 AD' shatters global box office

  July 10, 2024
Kalki 2898 AD, starring Deepika Padukone, Prabhas, and Amitabh Bachchan among others, is proving to be a box office sensation in India, having crossed the coveted INR 500 crore mark two weeks into its release!

According to Pinkvilla, the Nag Ashwin directorial, that also stars Disha Patani and Kamal Haasan alongside Padukone, Prabhas and Bachchan, managed to cross the INR 500 crore mark on its 14th day in theatres, with its gross collection currently standing at more than INR 600 crore!

It is pertinent to mention that only a handful of movies have the distinction of crossing the INR 500 crore mark, including Baahubali 2, KGF 2, RRR, Pathaan, Jawan, Gadar 2 and Animal.

Kalki 2898 AD is not only shattering the box office in India, but the film has reportedly also grossed around $26 million internationally, and is expected to end its run around the $30 million mark.

In fact, the film’s worldwide gross has crossed the INR 800 crore mark; as per Pinkvilla, it netted around INR 815 crores in 13 days, with the 14th day gross expected to close at around INR 825 crore.

Kalki 2898 AD is set in the 2898 AD, with the story revolving 6000 years after the events of the Mahabharata.

Varun Dhawan's next 'Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai' goes on floors
Alia Bhatt reflects on her ‘meticulous’ nature
Alia Bhatt reveals title of upcoming YRF spy film in captivating teaser: Watch
Natasa Stankovic brings plotwist to Hardik Pandya divorce rumours
Hina Khan’s mom gets emotional with her bold decision amid cancer battle
Kareena Kapoor gets nostalgic on her debut 'Refugee' anniversary
Mrunal Thakur reflects on her ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ cameo
Fans root for Shraddha Kapoor’s ‘Stree 2’: ‘100cr,+ loading’
Kareena Kapoor cherishes ‘laughter, dancing’ on Karisma Kapoor’s 50th birthday
Kangana Ranaut starrer ‘Emergency’ slated to release on…
Will Salman Khan or Saif Ali Khan lead 'Race 4'?
Karan Johar shares his feedback about Kartik Aryan starrer 'Chandu Champion'