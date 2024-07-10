Deepika Padukone, Prabhas starrer ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ shatters global box office

Kalki 2898 AD, starring Deepika Padukone, Prabhas, and Amitabh Bachchan among others, is proving to be a box office sensation in India, having crossed the coveted INR 500 crore mark two weeks into its release!
According to Pinkvilla, the Nag Ashwin directorial, that also stars Disha Patani and Kamal Haasan alongside Padukone, Prabhas and Bachchan, managed to cross the INR 500 crore mark on its 14th day in theatres, with its gross collection currently standing at more than INR 600 crore!
It is pertinent to mention that only a handful of movies have the distinction of crossing the INR 500 crore mark, including Baahubali 2, KGF 2, RRR, Pathaan, Jawan, Gadar 2 and Animal.
Kalki 2898 AD is not only shattering the box office in India, but the film has reportedly also grossed around $26 million internationally, and is expected to end its run around the $30 million mark.
In fact, the film’s worldwide gross has crossed the INR 800 crore mark; as per Pinkvilla, it netted around INR 815 crores in 13 days, with the 14th day gross expected to close at around INR 825 crore.
Kalki 2898 AD is set in the 2898 AD, with the story revolving 6000 years after the events of the Mahabharata.