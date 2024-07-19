Shahid Kapoor releases ‘Deva’ poster, makes major announcement

Shahid Kapoor has released the poster from his upcoming film, Deva, as he made major announcement about the movie.
The Jab We Met star shared the first look of his character of the highly-anticipated film.
In the viral poster, Shahid sported a rugged look as he held a gun. He also went for a police jacket and white T-shirt, along with denims and sunglasses.
The actor will play the role of a cop in the film. He looked ahead of him as he stood against a smoky background in the poster.
Taking to Instagram on Friday, he penned, “get ready for a VIOLENT VALENTINE’S DAY DEVA, releasing in theaters on 14th Feb 2025!”
Shahid’s action thriller movie was earlier scheduled to release in theatres on October 11.
Shortly after he shared the poster, his fans filled the comment section with excitement in no time.
A fan commented, “Big fan of Shahid since Jab We Met...self made star.”
Another wrote, “After a long time shahid is back for burning the stage by his magical dancing skills.”
Shahid Kapoor’s Deva is set to release on 14th Feb 2025.