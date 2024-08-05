Bollywood

Ananya Panday to star in Netflix thriller ' CTRL', release date OUT

Ananya Panday is gearing up for her Netflix thriller project

  • by Web Desk
  • August 05, 2024



Ananya Panday grabs the headlines as she has been roped in to star in a thriller once again after Gehraiyaan. 

Vikramaditya Motwane's cyber thriller CTRL will be fronted by none other than Bollywood's famous Ananya Panday. 

The streamer that was announced on Monday will arrive on Netflix and stream there on October, 4 as per a viral clip doing rounds. 

"But what happens when they break up? In a world where data is power, how much sharing is too much? How much of your life are you willing to share, and do you slowly lose control in the process?" the synopsis read. 

According to the makers, CTRL is a cutting-edge thriller that will leave a lasting impact on all willing to watch. 

In the movie, Panday and Samat essay the role of Nella Awashti and Joe Mascarenhas, a romantic couple who love to create content together. 

Motwane, known for  Udaan, Lootera, and Trapped, also released a statement about the upcoming Netflix thriller,  

"The question is, are we actually in control of all the digital extensions of our life, or are we being controlled? That's the answer CTRL tries to explore. For a concept as new-age as this, we not only needed a cast who lives such a life, but a medium like Netflix that's relevant," Motwane said. 

On the personal front, Panday has seemingly broken up with her rumoured beau Aditya Roy Kapur. 

Bollywood News

Akshay Kumar, Fardeen Khan bring back pure comedy in ‘Khel Khel Mein’ trailer
Priyanka Chopra roots for team India's victory at 2024 Paris Olympics
Arijit Singh halts UK tour amid unexpected medical concerns
Shahid Kapoor releases ‘Deva’ poster, makes major announcement
Sonakshi Sinha talks struggles before landing role in ‘Heeramandi’
Ranbir Kapoor receives shocking remarks for his blockbuster film ‘Animal’
Deepika Padukone, Prabhas starrer ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ shatters global box office
Varun Dhawan's next 'Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai' goes on floors
Alia Bhatt reflects on her ‘meticulous’ nature
Alia Bhatt reveals title of upcoming YRF spy film in captivating teaser: Watch
Natasa Stankovic brings plotwist to Hardik Pandya divorce rumours
Hina Khan’s mom gets emotional with her bold decision amid cancer battle