Ananya Panday to star in Netflix thriller ' CTRL', release date OUT

Ananya Panday grabs the headlines as she has been roped in to star in a thriller once again after Gehraiyaan.
Vikramaditya Motwane's cyber thriller CTRL will be fronted by none other than Bollywood's famous Ananya Panday.
The streamer that was announced on Monday will arrive on Netflix and stream there on October, 4 as per a viral clip doing rounds.
"But what happens when they break up? In a world where data is power, how much sharing is too much? How much of your life are you willing to share, and do you slowly lose control in the process?" the synopsis read.
According to the makers, CTRL is a cutting-edge thriller that will leave a lasting impact on all willing to watch.
In the movie, Panday and Samat essay the role of Nella Awashti and Joe Mascarenhas, a romantic couple who love to create content together.
Motwane, known for Udaan, Lootera, and Trapped, also released a statement about the upcoming Netflix thriller,
"The question is, are we actually in control of all the digital extensions of our life, or are we being controlled? That's the answer CTRL tries to explore. For a concept as new-age as this, we not only needed a cast who lives such a life, but a medium like Netflix that's relevant," Motwane said.
On the personal front, Panday has seemingly broken up with her rumoured beau Aditya Roy Kapur.