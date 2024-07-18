Bollywood

Sonakshi Sinha talks struggles before landing role in ‘Heeramandi’

Sonakshi Sinha starred as Fareedan in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s web series, ‘Heeramandi’

  • by Web Desk
  • July 18, 2024
Sonakshi Sinha has opened up about her struggles before landing a role major role in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar.

She played a character called Fareedan in the hit series.

Sonakshi revealed “nobody” took her seriously before she got a role in Sanjay’s film.

During a discussion with Bollywood Bubble, Sonakshi Sinha shared, “I am so glad that somebody visualised me, Sanjay sir saw me in a role like that. I am truly grateful to him. Also I have been saying since when that I am interested in playing a negative, villainous, or psychotic character."

She further added, "Nobody took me seriously until he cast me in Fareedan’s role, so I am truly grateful to him. Because, as an actor, it’s so nice to take up a challenge like that and do something different. Till when will you play the girl-next-door, sweet girlfriend, sweet wife? So it was just so much fun for me to play a role like that.”

Heeramandi also starred renowned stars including Manisha Koirala, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sharmin Sehgal, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Fardeen Khan, Taha Shah Badussha, Shekhar Suman, and Adhyayan Suman. 

Bollywood News

Ranbir Kapoor receives shocking remarks for his blockbuster film ‘Animal’
Deepika Padukone, Prabhas starrer ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ shatters global box office
Varun Dhawan's next 'Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai' goes on floors
Alia Bhatt reflects on her ‘meticulous’ nature
Alia Bhatt reveals title of upcoming YRF spy film in captivating teaser: Watch
Natasa Stankovic brings plotwist to Hardik Pandya divorce rumours
Hina Khan’s mom gets emotional with her bold decision amid cancer battle
Kareena Kapoor gets nostalgic on her debut 'Refugee' anniversary
Mrunal Thakur reflects on her ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ cameo
Fans root for Shraddha Kapoor’s ‘Stree 2’: ‘100cr,+ loading’
Kareena Kapoor cherishes ‘laughter, dancing’ on Karisma Kapoor’s 50th birthday
Kangana Ranaut starrer ‘Emergency’ slated to release on…