Sonakshi Sinha talks struggles before landing role in ‘Heeramandi’

Sonakshi Sinha has opened up about her struggles before landing a role major role in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar.
She played a character called Fareedan in the hit series.
Sonakshi revealed “nobody” took her seriously before she got a role in Sanjay’s film.
During a discussion with Bollywood Bubble, Sonakshi Sinha shared, “I am so glad that somebody visualised me, Sanjay sir saw me in a role like that. I am truly grateful to him. Also I have been saying since when that I am interested in playing a negative, villainous, or psychotic character."
She further added, "Nobody took me seriously until he cast me in Fareedan’s role, so I am truly grateful to him. Because, as an actor, it’s so nice to take up a challenge like that and do something different. Till when will you play the girl-next-door, sweet girlfriend, sweet wife? So it was just so much fun for me to play a role like that.”
Heeramandi also starred renowned stars including Manisha Koirala, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sharmin Sehgal, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Fardeen Khan, Taha Shah Badussha, Shekhar Suman, and Adhyayan Suman.