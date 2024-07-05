Bollywood

Alia Bhatt reflects on her ‘meticulous’ nature

Alia Bhatt will be next seen in YRF Spy Universe film titled 'Alpha’

  • by Web Desk
  • July 05, 2024
Alia Bhatt reflects on her ‘meticulous’ nature
Alia Bhatt reflects on her ‘meticulous’ nature

Alia Bhatt has finally addressed her “meticulous” nature and the “legacy” she’ll leave behind.

During her recent conversation with HT, the Student of the Year star shared, “When it comes to the legacy that I envisioned as an actor and a mother, I don't think it has been calculated from my side. The choices I make as a mother are also very instinctive to what I feel is best for my child.”

She further revealed, “I am very meticulous, but I can also be very random. So I'm kind of a mix of both.”

Alia noted that kids are born with their own personality and talent, she has no plans of controlling her daughter Raha.

“I do believe children are born with their own personality. You just have to nurture and care for them and let them find their own feet. Let them be their own person. I don't think I want her (Raha) to ever be any version of herself that she doesn't feel most comfortable with,” the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani star explained.

Alia welcomed Raha in November 2022 with husband Ranbir Kapoor.

Mark Zuckerberg celebrates National Day in ‘cool’ way: Watch

Mark Zuckerberg celebrates National Day in ‘cool’ way: Watch

Jelly Roll, Bunnie XO intend to start family through surrogacy

Jelly Roll, Bunnie XO intend to start family through surrogacy
Alia Bhatt reflects on her ‘meticulous’ nature

Alia Bhatt reflects on her ‘meticulous’ nature
‘Despicable Me 4’ director draws parallels to James Bond and ‘The Simpsons’

‘Despicable Me 4’ director draws parallels to James Bond and ‘The Simpsons’

Bollywood News

‘Despicable Me 4’ director draws parallels to James Bond and ‘The Simpsons’
Alia Bhatt reveals title of upcoming YRF spy film in captivating teaser: Watch
‘Despicable Me 4’ director draws parallels to James Bond and ‘The Simpsons’
Natasa Stankovic brings plotwist to Hardik Pandya divorce rumours
‘Despicable Me 4’ director draws parallels to James Bond and ‘The Simpsons’
Hina Khan’s mom gets emotional with her bold decision amid cancer battle
‘Despicable Me 4’ director draws parallels to James Bond and ‘The Simpsons’
Kareena Kapoor gets nostalgic on her debut 'Refugee' anniversary
‘Despicable Me 4’ director draws parallels to James Bond and ‘The Simpsons’
Mrunal Thakur reflects on her ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ cameo
‘Despicable Me 4’ director draws parallels to James Bond and ‘The Simpsons’
Fans root for Shraddha Kapoor’s ‘Stree 2’: ‘100cr,+ loading’
‘Despicable Me 4’ director draws parallels to James Bond and ‘The Simpsons’
Kareena Kapoor cherishes ‘laughter, dancing’ on Karisma Kapoor’s 50th birthday
‘Despicable Me 4’ director draws parallels to James Bond and ‘The Simpsons’
Kangana Ranaut starrer ‘Emergency’ slated to release on…
‘Despicable Me 4’ director draws parallels to James Bond and ‘The Simpsons’
Will Salman Khan or Saif Ali Khan lead 'Race 4'?
‘Despicable Me 4’ director draws parallels to James Bond and ‘The Simpsons’
Karan Johar shares his feedback about Kartik Aryan starrer 'Chandu Champion'
‘Despicable Me 4’ director draws parallels to James Bond and ‘The Simpsons’
Sonakshi Sinha, Riteish Deshmukh starrer ‘Kakuda’ to release on…
‘Despicable Me 4’ director draws parallels to James Bond and ‘The Simpsons’
Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal critique Kartik Aaryan's 'Chandu Champion'