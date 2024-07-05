Alia Bhatt reflects on her ‘meticulous’ nature

Alia Bhatt has finally addressed her “meticulous” nature and the “legacy” she’ll leave behind.
During her recent conversation with HT, the Student of the Year star shared, “When it comes to the legacy that I envisioned as an actor and a mother, I don't think it has been calculated from my side. The choices I make as a mother are also very instinctive to what I feel is best for my child.”
She further revealed, “I am very meticulous, but I can also be very random. So I'm kind of a mix of both.”
Alia noted that kids are born with their own personality and talent, she has no plans of controlling her daughter Raha.
“I do believe children are born with their own personality. You just have to nurture and care for them and let them find their own feet. Let them be their own person. I don't think I want her (Raha) to ever be any version of herself that she doesn't feel most comfortable with,” the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani star explained.
Alia welcomed Raha in November 2022 with husband Ranbir Kapoor.