Natasa Stankovic brings plotwist to Hardik Pandya divorce rumours

Natasa Stankovic has expressed “disappointment” at the ongoing Hardik Pandya divorce rumours.
The supermodel received a lot of troll for not supporting her husband by sharing a congratulatory post after Team India’s T20 World Cup win against South Africa on Saturday.
Natasa finally addressed the situation by posting a video clip on her Instagram story.
She said in the viral video, “I got super excited to read something that I really needed to hear today and that’s why I brought the Bible with me in the car because I wanted to read it to you all.”
Natasa continued, “It is the Lord who goes before you and he will be with you, he will never leave you nor forsake you; do not fear or be dismayed."
She explained that when a person is going through a rough situation, they become “disappointed.”
Natasa added, “Whenever we’re going through certain situations we become discouraged, disappointed, sad, and often lost. God is with you. He is not surprised at what you’re going through right now because he already has a plan. He will never leave you or forsake you.”