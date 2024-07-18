Bollywood

Ranbir Kapoor receives shocking remarks for his blockbuster film 'Animal'

Ranbir Kapoor’s ‘Animal’ accumulated $110 million worldwide

  July 18, 2024
Ranbir Kapoor has gotten some interesting remarks by an Indian actor Kunal Kapoor for his acting blockbuster film Animal.

Ranbir’s Animal became the biggest blockbuster of 2023 by earning whopping $110 million worldwide.

During a conversation with ETimes, actor Kunal Kapoor has shared his remarks about the film.

Kunal shared, “Today, the audience accepts all kinds of heroes. You have characters like Shahid Kapoor in Kabir Singh and Ranbir Kapoor in Animal. These characters would not have worked maybe 10-12 years ago because people expected heroes to be a certain way. The more we stretch that mould, the better it is for everybody."

He further added, “When I started out, there were certain kinds of movies that would be made, and the hero was expected to be of a certain kind. You had to fit into a mould, which I didn’t. There were certain expectations about the kind of films that you had to do. And I didn’t enjoy those films.”

Animal starred Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol and Triptii Dimri in pivotal roles.

