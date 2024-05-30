Xi Jinping calls for independent Palestinian state, pledges more aid for Gaza 

Chinese President Xi Jinping reaffirmed his appeal for the establishment of an independent Palestinian state and promised more humanitarian aid for Gaza.
As reported by multiple outlets, he made these statements on Thursday, May 30, while opening a summit with leaders of Arab states in Beijing.
Xi stated at the China-Arab States Cooperation Forum, "Since last October, the Palestinian-Israeli conflict has escalated drastically, throwing people into tremendous suffering. War should not continue indefinitely."
Meanwhile, Xi urged for an international peace conference to resolve the Israel-Hamas war and pledged 500 million yuan ($69 million) in humanitarian aid for Gaza.
He also promised to donate $3 million to a United Nations agency assisting refugees of the conflict.
China and the Arab states support Palestinians in the ongoing conflict, where Israel faces growing international criticism after a strike in Rafah, Gaza, killed at least 45 people over the weekend.
While, China has a history of backing Palestinians and condemning Israeli settlements in occupied territories.
However, it has not criticized the Hamas attack on October 7, which killed about 1,200 Israelis, while the United States and other nations have labeled it an act of terrorism.
Despite this, China maintains growing economic ties with Israel.
Moreover, Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi, speaking at the opening ceremony, praised China for supporting an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and the establishment of an independent Palestinian state.
Xi also called on Arab states to deepen cooperation in trade, clean energy, space exploration, and health care.
The summit, attended by leaders from the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, and Tunisia, focused on China’s expanding trade ties and security concerns related to the Israel-Hamas war.
Furthermore, Xi and el-Sissi signed several cooperation agreements on Wednesday, strengthening ties in infrastructure, technology, and food imports.