Meet world's richest self-made woman with 7 times more wealth than Oprah Winfrey

Women all around the world are breaking stereotypes and stepping confidently into roles as entrepreneurs, leaders and changemakers.
They are aspiring millions to grow, achieve and reach high position in society.
Oprah Winfrey is widely known as a self-made billionaire, but there is another woman who has been named the richest self-made woman in America by Forbes for seven consecutive years.
She is none other than Diane Hendricks, who chairs ABC Supply, one of the largest wholesale distributors of roofing, siding and windows in the United States.
She co-founded the company in 1982 with her late husband, Ken in Beloit, Wisconsin.
Hendricks’ net worth is $22.3 billion, while Oprah’s net worth is $3.1 billion, as per Forbes.
Diane Hendricks's strategy behind ABC Supply's explosive growth:
Under Diane Hendricks' leadership, ABC Supply grew rapidly. By 1998, the company reached $1 billion in yearly sales, showing its fast growth and rising market share.
She continued to grow the business by buying other companies. In 2010, ABC Supply bought a competitor called Bradco to expand into new areas.
In 2016, they bought another company, L&W Supply, making ABC Supply one of the biggest distributors of roofing, siding and windows in the US.
Now ABC Supply has over 900 stores across the country and earns more than $20 billion every year.
How Oprah became a symbol of strength and success:
Oprah was born into poverty in Mississippi and went through many difficulties, including abuse.
Despite these challenges, her ability to connect with people helped her to build successful career in media industry,.
Her famous program, The Oprah Winfrey Show, made her major media figure and over time, she built a media empire and became source of inspiration and encouragement for millions of people around the world.