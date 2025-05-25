Did Richard III kill princes in the tower? Experts find new evidence

A historian claims to have proof that the Princes in the Tower of London were not murdered by their uncle Richard III.
According to Independent, most historians believe Richard killed his nephews in the summer of 1483 after their father, Edward IV, died unexpectedly, despite a lack of hard evidence linking him to the murders.
The boys, Edward V and Richard of Shrewsbury, Duke of York, were 12 and nine respectively when their father died. They were taken one by one to the Tower of London in expectation of Edward V’s coronation, but never emerged.
Philippa Langley, the historian and screenwriter who played a key role in uncovering Richard III’s remains in a Leicester car park, has spent the last ten years investigating the case.
Langley teamed up with professional cold case investigators, some of whom work with the police on unsolved murder to join her Missing Princes Project.
Uncovering a treasure trove of never-before-seen documents and letters she believes she has built a strong enough case for the boys’ survival from the Tower of London.
he documents she uncovered include letters supporting a rebellion by “Edward IV’s son” in 1487, the year of Simnel’s uprising - which ended in him being crowned in Ireland. They also found fresh references to a boy said to be “a son of King Edward.”