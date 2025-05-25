Five skiers found dead in avalanche near Zermatt ski resort Switzerland

Five skiers found dead near the luxury ski resort of Zermatt in Switzerland.
Rescuers began searching after climbers saw several skis left alone near the top of a mountain called Rimpfischhorn.
After this alert, search teams used helicopters and searched on foot, as per BBC.
They later found the bodies on a glacier called Adler Glacier, just below the mountain's peak, as confirmed by the local police.
Zermatt is a luxury mountain resort in Switzerland, popular with rich skiers from the UK and Europe.
But climbing the nearby Rimpfischhorn mountain is much harder and meant for experienced climbers.
The climb takes about five hours from Zermatt and usually requires staying overnight in a mountain hut.
Bodies find at different heights after deadly avalanche near border:
As per the outlet, the five victims were found at different heights on snow left by an avalanche in high mountain areas close to the Swiss-Italian border.
According to the rescue team Air Zermatt, three of the bodies were found together in one spot, while the other two were discovered higher up on a narrow strip of snow.
The names of the victims have not been officially shared yet and authorities have now launched an investigation to find out how the accident happened.
This comes two days after rescue workers from Air Zermatt had to help four climbers stuck on another mountain, the Fiescherhörner, due to fog and strong winds.