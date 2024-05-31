TikTok to prepare separate algorithm for US users amid ban law

Sci-Tech

  • May 31, 2024
TikTok is reportedly working on building a copy of its core recommendation algorithm for US users after the country passed the banning law.

As per Reuters exclusive report, TikTok is preparing for a special version of its algorithm for the US. The new system will be different from the one used by its Chinese parent company.

The objective behind rebuilding the algorithm is to block the which requires China-based parent company ByteDance to divest, or the app will be banned for Americans.

ByteDance ordered to work on the splitting code after the speculation about the bill that forced the sale of TikTok or banning the app began in Congress last year. However, the bill was signed into law in April 2024.

As per the report, the complicated project could take more than a year as it requires a code base in the US that is separate from any of the systems used by the Chinese company.

Meanwhile, the TikTok spokesperson has called the Reuters report ‘misleading and factually inaccurate.’

Additionally, the company has previously said that it has no plans to sell. Even the company has also filed a lawsuit in May to stop the implementation of the bill.

It also posted a passage from the lawsuit that says, “The 'qualified divestiture' demanded by the Act to allow TikTok to continue operating in the United States is simply not possible: not commercially, not technologically, not legally. And certainly not on the 270-day timeline required by the Act."

TikTok also asserted in the lawsuit, “There is no question: The Act will force a shutdown of TikTok by January 19, 2025, silencing the 170 million Americans who use the platform to communicate in ways that cannot be replicated elsewhere.”

NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope spots most distant galaxy
NASA Lucy mission reveals surprising secret about asteroid Dinkinesh
Google Chrome introduces 'Minimised Custom Tabs' feature on android
Is Meta using your social media posts to train AI?
Tesla gears up to launch 'Full Self-Driving' software in China
Is GPT-4 better ‘financial analyst’ than humans? Find out
YouTube introduces its new ‘Playables’ games for users
Astronauts from China perform record-breaking spacewalk: Watch
Planetary parade 2024: Everything you need to know
OpenAI begins training next-gen AI model
Elon Musk, Meta AI chief indulge in heated argument on X: Details inside
Windows to introduce text extraction from Android images soon