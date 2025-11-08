Sci-Tech

WhatsApp to improve privacy with 'Who Can Message Me' feature

Meta-owned WhatsApp's new updates will be initially available for beta testers ahead of a broader launch on the Google Play Store

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
WhatsApp is currently gearing up to launch new privacy features for improved private and safety.

The forthcoming feature will offer users enhanced control over who can contact them and how messages appear.

In the latest beta update for Android, the Meta-owned company rolled out a feature enabling users to connect through unique usernames rather than contact numbers, allowing calls and chats without revealing confidential details

With this significant move, the instant-messaging app aims to enhance privacy and limit unwanted contact.

Another update, spotted in version 2.25.33.11, adds a “Who can message me” setting that lets users select between two options: Everyone that enables all new messages to appear directly in chats, or My Contacts that directs messages from unknown senders to a new Requests folder.

This system, which is reminiscent of Instagram's Message Requests, allows users to decide and preview whether to delete, block the sender, reply, and delete.

The Requests folder assists keep chats organised, minimises spam, and improves safety, particularly for youth.

Following the release of username-based communication, it will start working alongside this feature for enhanced privacy.

Availability

Initially, WhatsApp new updates will be available for beta testers ahead of a broader launch on the Google Play Store. 

