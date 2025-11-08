Sci-Tech

Mark Zuckerberg under fire for allegedly running unlicensed school from home

Mark Zuckerberg and wife Priscilla Chan accused of running illegal school inside Palo Alto home

  • By Bushra Saleem
  • |
Mark Zuckerberg under fire for allegedly running unlicensed school from home
Mark Zuckerberg under fire for allegedly running unlicensed school from home

Mark Zuckerberg and wife Priscilla Chan are under fire for allegedly running unlicensed school from home.

A new WIRED report reveals that neighbors of Mark Zuckerberg, founder and CEO of Meta, formerly Facebook, were forced mount a campaign after Zuckerberg and his wife Priscilla Chan began running a school out of the family compound in Crescent Park, Palo Alto.

Documents obtained by WIRED reveal that the school began operating around 2021 and may have had as many as 30 enrolled students, despite not receiving the necessary permits until 2022.

Neighbors, who also complained about noisy construction work, the intrusive presence of private security and the vast number of employees causing traffic and occupying street parking spots, eventually became exasperated with the lack of action on behalf of the city, suspecting that the Zuckerbergs were being given preferential treatment.

One email sent to Palo Alto’s Planning and Development Service Department read, “We find it quite remarkable that you are working so hard to meet the needs of a single billionaire family while keeping the rest of the neighborhood in the dark.”

A spokesperson for the Zuckerberg family told Wired that the school had not closed, but had simply relocated. 

Palo Alto spokesperson Meghan Horrigan-Taylor told Wired that claims the Zuckerbergs received “special treatment” are not accurate.

The city “enforces zoning, building, and life safety rules consistently, without regard to who owns a property,” Horrigan-Taylor added.

The school, a Montessori school known as the ‘Bicken Ben School,‘ was eventually ordered to shut down by June 30.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Amazon Bazaar launched in select markets: Check details

Amazon Bazaar launched in select markets: Check details
Amazon Bazaar consists of a variety of products priced mostly under $10, with some items available for as low as $2

Meta to invest $600 billion in US on AI by 2028, aims to achieve superintelligence

Meta to invest $600 billion in US on AI by 2028, aims to achieve superintelligence
The social media giant has intensified its investment in AI, eyeing to achieve superintelligence

Snapchat collaborates with Perplexity to streamline in-app AI search experience

Snapchat collaborates with Perplexity to streamline in-app AI search experience
The collaboration aims to create a more personalized, AI-driven experience on Snapchat

Google adds Gemini’s Deep Research with workspace apps

Google adds Gemini’s Deep Research with workspace apps
Google has currently launched the feature on the web now, with plans to add mobile support in the near future

Apple TV+ outage disrupts streaming for thousands of users

Apple TV+ outage disrupts streaming for thousands of users
The tech giant was down on Thursday in the US for around 15,000 users across the country

WhatsApp to launch username option in 2026: Report

WhatsApp to launch username option in 2026: Report
The significant update could offer enhanced privacy to both individuals and businesses and help establish recognition on WhatsApp

Spotify allows users to see weekly listening stats

Spotify allows users to see weekly listening stats
Spotify will show weekly updates into what users are listening to after bringing this update

Google Maps rolls out Gemini AI for improved, hands-free navigation

Google Maps rolls out Gemini AI for improved, hands-free navigation
Alphabet-owned Google's new feature combines Gemini with Street View data for enhanced navigation introductions

China promotes native AI Infrastructure, bans foreign chips: Report

China promotes native AI Infrastructure, bans foreign chips: Report
China has invested more than $100 billion in AI data centres since 2021, most receiving some state funding

Huawei launches new homegrown PCs with homemade Chinese: Check features

Huawei launches new homegrown PCs with homemade Chinese: Check features
Both desktops support quad-channel LPDDR5x memory, feature an SSD and hard drive, and include an optical drive

Nebius releases Nebius Token Factory to optimise custom AI-powered models

Nebius releases Nebius Token Factory to optimise custom AI-powered models
Nebius Token Factory is particularly designed to launch and optimise open-source and custom AI models at enterprise scale

Reddit hit with new setback after widespread outage in US

Reddit hit with new setback after widespread outage in US
Australia plans to add Reddit to the world's first social media ban for children under 16