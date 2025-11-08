Sci-Tech

Google Play Store to allow users browse through user-submitted reviews: Report

Google plans to make the reviews searchable, enabling users to browse certain information regarding the app more easily

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
Google is reportedly gearing up to launch a new feature that will make Play Store app reviews easier to navigate.

The Alphabet-owned Google plans to make the reviews searchable, enabling users to browse certain information regarding the app more easily.

Currently, users are only allowed to filter reviews by star ratings, and general “review topics.” For example, someone searching for a photo editing app must manually scan reviews to check if it supports RAW files.

The reported feature will minimise this extended procedure by allowing users browse certain keywords within reviews.

Initially, the feature was spotted by Android Authority in the app’s version 48.7.17-31. Code strings hinted towards the incorporation of a browser directly into the reviews section.

Although the browser is inactive yet, it’s code suggests towards the testing phase. However, details regarding public rollout remains underwrap, as some experimental features do not reach the launch phase post-development.

If launched, this update would make Play Store reviews more useful, assisting users rapidly browse the most relevant feedback before installing the app.

