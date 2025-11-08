Amazon Bazaar launched in select markets: Check details

Amazon has officially launched Amazon Bazaar, its latest low-cost shopping platform, in select markets, including Asia, Africa, and Latin America.
Availability
Users residing outside the abovementioned markets must note that the new and affordable Amazon Bazaar will soon be released to more markets.
The E-commerce giant will soon launch the recently introduced app to wider audiences.
Amazon Bazaar consists of a variety of products priced mostly under $10, with some items available for as low as $2.
Furthermore, it is similar to Amazon Haul, which was released in November 2024 as a competitor to low-cost retailers like Shein and Temu.
While Haul remains incorporated with Amazon's main platform in several countries, Bazaar serves as a standalone solution in a few areas.
This significant move cements Amazon’s position over popular low-cost Chinese shopping apps, offering a range of products to youth and individuals with limited disposable income.
The app features “hundreds of thousands” of affordable items across different categories, including home goods, and fashion, complete with customer ratings and reviews.
Amazon Bazaar supports six languages and offers free returns within 15 days, users can shop using their existing Amazon credentials and pay through major credit cards.