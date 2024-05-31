World

Beijing high winds send window cleaners on horrifying ride: Watch

Beijing storm left a crew of workers swinging from one of Beijing’s tallest skyscraper

  by Web Desk
  May 31, 2024
Beijing went through an unexpected wind storm on Thursday, May 30, that has sent the window cleaners swaying for one of the tallest buildings in the capital.

According to The Sun, a terrifying event wind storm in Beijing left window cleaners dangling from a 51-storey building, with only cables keeping them secure.


The terrifying videos went viral on social media in which around a dozen of the workers could be seen tossed around on their ropes by the strong wind from a high altitude at the CCTV (Chinese Central Television) Headquarters.

The BBC correspondent in China, Stephen McDonell, wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “Think yourself lucky you’re not a window cleaner on Beijing’s CCTV tower. Here they were dangling on ropes swinging through the air this afternoon after a flash storm hit.”

The CCTV Headquarters building is 768ft tall, slightly shorter than the Canary Wharf Tower in London.

Newspaper Shanghai Daily also posted on X, “High-altitude maintenance workers were seen swaying in the strong winds outside the CCTV Headquarters in Beijing's Central Business District on Thursday. Hoping for their safety.”

Extreme weather events have increased in Beijing in recent years. Last year, the capital was hit by a major heatwave just weeks after the major flooding hit southern China that affected millions of people.

