TikTok drama sparks Sylvanian Families legal battle

Sylvanian Families has become involved in a legal dispute with a TikTok creator who makes comedic videos of the children’s toys in dark settings.

The fluffy toys, which debuted in 1985, have appeared in viral videos portraying adult-like behaviour such as drinking, using drugs, cheating, and violence.

The Japanese creator of the classic creatures, Epoch Company Ltd., filed a copyright infringement case in the US, noting that the videos have caused "irreparable injury" to the toys' reputation.

On the other hand, the TikTok user, Thea Von Engelbrechten – from Ireland – filed a counternotice claiming that her works were "parody."

The skits have become a major hit with the social media platform’s audience, with the account accumulating 2.5 million followers and the videos reaching around 68 million likes.

Through the videos, the Sylvanian Families have partnered with major brands globally, including Burberry, Marc Jacobs, and Netflix for advertisement purposes.

Sylvanian Families are marketed as "an adorable range of distinctive animal characters with charming and beautiful homes, furniture and accessories."

Characters have names such as Ambrose the Walnut Squirrel baby, Freya the Chocolate Rabbit girl, and Pino the Latte Cat baby.

They usually have wholesome adventures with stories titled Picnic by the Sea, Surprise Shopping Trip and Ice Cream for Everyone.

However, the SylvanianDrama TikTok account posts the creatures in costumes and fake eyelashes, with captions reading, "My marriage is falling apart" and "Your daughter has been kidnapped."

Notably, the court has set the date for August 14 for a pre-trial conference, giving a chance to both parties legal teams to meet and explore settlement options or prepare the case for trial.

