John Legend gives his two cents on Sean 'Diddy' Combs allegations

John Legend has condemned the actions of Sean Diddy Combs, who has been accused of abuse and sex trafficking by multiple women, including his ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura.
During a recent conversation with CNN, John described the allegations as "horrifying."
He said, “I was horrified by the descriptions that I read before the video evidence came out. And absolutely it’s something that needs to be brought to light when it happens.”
John continued, “My default stance is to believe women when they make these accusations and to make sure that we do whatever we can to support women,” adding, “heard and that any kind of accountability and reparations can be made to make these women whole again.”
The All of Me singer hitmaker expressed his disgust at the allegations against Diddy, including the viral video footage from 2016 showing Combs physically abusing Cassie Ventura in a hotel hallway.
He noted, “It’s quite a shame. I really just want accountability and hopefully some healing for all of his victims.”
The duo has previously worked together on the track Kim Porter released in 2023.