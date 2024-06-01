Entertainment

John Legend gives his two cents on Sean 'Diddy' Combs allegations

John Legend condemned Sean Diddy Combs' assault allegations

  • by Web Desk
  • June 01, 2024
John Legend gives his two cents on Sean 'Diddy' Combs Allegations
John Legend gives his two cents on Sean 'Diddy' Combs allegations

John Legend has condemned the actions of Sean Diddy Combs, who has been accused of abuse and sex trafficking by multiple women, including his ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura.

During a recent conversation with CNN, John described the allegations as "horrifying."

He said, “I was horrified by the descriptions that I read before the video evidence came out. And absolutely it’s something that needs to be brought to light when it happens.”

John continued, “My default stance is to believe women when they make these accusations and to make sure that we do whatever we can to support women,” adding, “heard and that any kind of accountability and reparations can be made to make these women whole again.”

The All of Me singer hitmaker expressed his disgust at the allegations against Diddy, including the viral video footage from 2016 showing Combs physically abusing Cassie Ventura in a hotel hallway.

He noted, “It’s quite a shame. I really just want accountability and hopefully some healing for all of his victims.”

The duo has previously worked together on the track Kim Porter released in 2023.

Ryan Reynolds, Bake Lively's kids hold dual passports

Ryan Reynolds, Bake Lively's kids hold dual passports
Shakira's son Milan follows in her musical footsteps

Shakira's son Milan follows in her musical footsteps

Gautam Adani reclaims top spot as Asia's wealthiest person

Gautam Adani reclaims top spot as Asia's wealthiest person
Feroze Khan shocks internet with surprise marriage to mystery girl

Feroze Khan shocks internet with surprise marriage to mystery girl

Entertainment News

Feroze Khan shocks internet with surprise marriage to mystery girl
Shakira's son Milan follows in her musical footsteps
Feroze Khan shocks internet with surprise marriage to mystery girl
Feroze Khan shocks internet with surprise marriage to mystery girl
Feroze Khan shocks internet with surprise marriage to mystery girl
Imtiaz Ali opens up about ‘Jab Harry Met Sejal’ Failure: ‘Unfortunate child
Feroze Khan shocks internet with surprise marriage to mystery girl
Austin Butler expresses serious reservations about girlfriend Kaia Gerber
Feroze Khan shocks internet with surprise marriage to mystery girl
Ellie Goulding double crosses new surfer beau by hugging ex-husband Casper Jopling
Feroze Khan shocks internet with surprise marriage to mystery girl
Kourtney Kardashian drops weekend photo dump with Travis Barker and son Rocky
Feroze Khan shocks internet with surprise marriage to mystery girl
Sanjay Dutt pens heartfelt note for mother Nargis on her 95th birthday anniversary
Feroze Khan shocks internet with surprise marriage to mystery girl
Adam Rodriguez celebrates 25 years of Jennifer Lopez's 'If You Had My Love’
Feroze Khan shocks internet with surprise marriage to mystery girl
Mike Tyson, Jake Paul's ‘highly anticipated' match gets postponed
Feroze Khan shocks internet with surprise marriage to mystery girl
Pregnant Deepika Padukone steps out for dinner date with her mother
Feroze Khan shocks internet with surprise marriage to mystery girl
Fawad Khan, Sanam Saeed reunite for Sony Liv upcoming series 'Shandur'
Feroze Khan shocks internet with surprise marriage to mystery girl
Is Taylor Swift’s beau Travis Kelce looking for acting gigs?